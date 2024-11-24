Apple

Apple stops repairs for butterfly keyboard MacBook models

By Samantha Wiley
Butterfly Keyboard

The free service for MacBook butterfly keyboards that Apple offers has concluded this week, after being active for six and a half years. Now that the service is over, customers who own a MacBook with an affected keyboard can no longer receive free repair services from Apple Authorized Service Providers and Apple Stores.

In March 2015, Apple released their 12-inch ultra-thin Macbook along with a keyboard that featured a butterfly switch, fitting in the premium laptop’s thin enclosure, yet making it prone to issues like keys that don’t respond, typed characters failing to show up, or the key seemingly pressed multiple times.

In June 2018, The “Keyboard Service Program” was launched globally for select MacBook models, as well as the MacBook Air and Pro which showed these types of behaviors, offering repairs for free for up to 4 years from the retail sale of the affected device. Now all qualified models have been discontinued and thus the program will end.

