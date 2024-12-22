Apple

Apple stops support for iCloud on devices on iOS 8 and earlier

By Samantha Wiley
iCloud

iCloud backups are no longer supported for iPads and iPhones with iOS 8, or are running on any version earlier than iOS 8, setting the standard of having the iOS 9 version to be able to use the backup service over iCloud. Implementing CloudKit with the iOS 9 means that they have stopped using the older system that was being used. This is in line with Apple’s plan to align more closely with the minimum requirements they have for software. 

Apple declared the change in November and is now in effect, with devices running iOS 8 or earlier no longer supporting iCloud. However, data in devices that are on iOS 8 or earlier will not be affected and you can still manually back up the data onto a Windows PC or Mac. It is encouraged that you update your device to iOS 9 or any later version if possible to continue using iCloud backup.

