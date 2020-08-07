Apple Store App Has an Easter Egg as Part of its 10 Year Anniversary

Apple Store

Apple is celebrating the Apple Store’s 10th year by hiding a pleasant Easter Egg surprise inside the app.

The Apple Store app turns 10 today, and Apple has decided to mark the occasion with a balloon surprise. Users can activate the hidden Easter Egg by opening the app, tapping on the search field and entering ’10 years’.

Two balloons will show up on the screen as part of the result. These ’10th anniversary’ balloons will bounce around and float on your screen. It’s also similar to the effect in the Messages app in that you can control them to a degree. Users can drag them around or pop it using their fingers.

The Apple Store app was launched way back in 2010 in order to provide a convenient buying experience for Apple customers. Apple has hidden Easter Eggs for the app before- in 2017, the Cupertino-based company had a ‘Let it Snow’ feature to ring in the holidays.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
