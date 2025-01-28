Apple Store app introduced in India

Apple released its Apple Store app for India, boosting its presence as it expands its retail infrastructure in the country, including the online store that the company launched back in 2020, followed by the opening of its physical stores in New Delhi and Mumbai 2 years ago. The dedicated App Store offers a platform for shopping innovative Apple products and their services, with suggestions tailored to the user’s needs for a personalized experience.

The Apple Store is accessible in most big markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, but excluding South Korea. Apple’s plans to establish four more retail stores in Pune, Bengaluru, and other areas in Mumbai and Delhi this year have been confirmed. The Cupertino company has slowly increased manufacturing in the country since assembling iPhones in India back in 2017, and has moved forward to manufacturing their iPhone Pro models last year.