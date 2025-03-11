Apple

Apple Store at Trafford Centre opens

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Store

Apple recently highlighted the opening of its newest Apple Store in the UK.

The new Apple Store is situated at the Trafford Centre, which is a mall just outside of Manchester. The company shared images of the revamped store, with the Apple Pickup station and Genius Bar combined into one. Those interested can try out the Apple Vision Pro in the seating area. Furthermore, a large screen covers the rear wall for ads and information. Wood paneling has made a design comeback in the store as well, covering most surfaces for an aesthetic feel. The original Trafford Centre store debuted to the public in 2005.

Apple Store

In line with the news, Apple also said that a new store will be opening at Crocker Park in Cleveland, Ohio. The store is currently undergoing development and possibly expanded to accommodate a larger crowd. Apple teased on the official Crocker Park Apple website that ‘great things are in store.’

