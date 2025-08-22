Apple Store In Partridge Creek Mall Permanently Closed

An Apple Store closed its doors permanently last Saturday. No reason was provided as to why this store at The Mall, located at Partridge Creek, has shut down. WDIV, a local news outlet, made a report in the previous year that the mall went into receivership and was sold, and had a hard time keeping its tenants.

The store in Partridge Creek opened its doors back in 2007. Employees affected by this are provided the opportunity to still work for Apple. Other Apple Stores, like the one in the Northbrook Court, have also closed back in April, as well as Apple Stores in China and the United Kingdom just this past week. On the other hand, Apple is opening a new store in downtown Detroit soon.

The reason that some Apple stores closed this year were because of property-related issues, and not because of the performance of the company. Apple this year has had a quarter that broke records, and they will be opening a number of new and revamped stores worldwide.