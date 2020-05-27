Apple store in Sydney will reopen on May 28

According to the latest report the Apple store located on George St. in Sydney will reopen on May 28. The store began renovation in January due to which it as closed. Earlier this month Apple reopened its stores in Australia, but this store was not opened due to renovations.

The store in Sydney was closed on January 5 2020 not only because of the COVID-19 but also because of the upgrades. One of these upgrades to the store is that it will now have Today at Apple Forum with a video wall. There are also a few other changes to the store which include new design elements, new fixtures like a Boardroom, and Avenue shelving.

Like all other stores Apple has reopened across the globe, the Sydney store will also follow the similar safety guidelines once it is open. It will operate for limited hours and will follow the safety measures as in all other 21 stores in Australia.

The store first opened in 2008 in Sydney and it will be the first time it has been redesigned since its inauguration. An upgraded look to the store will be good for the customers.