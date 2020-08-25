Apple store Marina Bay to open in Singapore soon

Apple already has two notable store openings in Singapore- the Apple Orchard Road and Apple Jewel Changi Airport. Soon, they will be joined by Apple Marina Bay Sands.

The store itself is shaped like an orb which sits at Singapore’s bayfront. In the day, the glass panels reflect the water and skyline; at night, lighting evokes a pattern of the traditional lanterns of Singapore.

It’s unlike any Apple Store designed so far. For instance, there’s an underwater passage and elevated boardwalk that leads to the shore and The Shoppes. Apple promises the experience and store features will be the same as expected of an Apple Store.

Apple Marina Bay Sands is located right next to the world-famous resort and the first to be situated on water. The latest store is testament to Apple’s recognition of the country as a significant creative and tech hub. Worldwide, the Marina Bay Sands store is Apple’s 512th location.