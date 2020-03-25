Apple Store now expanding to new countries

Earlier Apple announced that Apple Store will now be expanding to 20 new countries in the future.

According to the statement by Apple on its website, “Thanks to the creativity and innovation of developers like you, the ‌App Store‌ has become much more than the world’s safest marketplace.

It’s grown into a vibrant platform with great apps that influence culture and change lives, with over half a billion visitors each week. This wide-reaching platform has helped generate over $155 billion in developer earnings — just from sales of apps and in-app purchases.

Today, the ‌App Store‌ allows you to connect with users in 155 countries or regions. We’re pleased to announce that the ‌App Store‌ will expand even farther this year with upcoming support for 20 new countries, allowing you to increase your impact and grow your business in new markets.”

Apple also asked the developers if they want their apps to appear in these new countries, their Account Holder should first accept the updated Program License Agreement.

Apple provides the details on how the developers can complete the process to get their apps on the App Store for new countries. Also, Apple suggests that the developers should complete this process by April 10, 2020. It suggests that Apple may have plans to make the Store available to the new countries by April 10.