Apple Store page temporarily down

Apple’s online store is scheduled to be under maintenance for two days in preparation for upcoming sales and events.

The online shop normally goes down when a new product or lineup is about to launch, but the reason for the two-day maintenance might be for Black Friday and its annual gift card promotion for several Apple devices. Currently, the online Apple Store has undergone a brief shutdown in New Zealand and Australia, showing gift card offers when it went back online. It’s worth noting that stores in regions such as Canada, Europe, and the US will experience the same thing.

Apple recently launched a promotion where they’re giving away free gift cards for eligible purchases in select countries, with the promo running from November 29 to December 2. The free gift card ranges from $25 to $200. There’s no exact timeline on when the Apple Stores will be back up.