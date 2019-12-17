Apple Store SoNo to open soon

Apple today has announced that they will be setting up a new Apple Store in SoNo Collection in Norwalk, CT. SoNo Collection is the name of the mall that’s recently opened. There’s no set opening date or website to commemorate the decision.

In July, there were rumors that an Apple Store will be opened at the SoNo Collection, where an 8,400 sq. ft space was allocated. It will be located at the Nordstrom wing right in-between Lillian August and Aerie, both of which are still closed. Signage of Apple’s icon has appeared on the mall’s exterior overlooking Interstate 95.

The nearest Apple Stores in the area are in Trumbull, Danbury, White Plains, Greenwich and Stamford. The location in SoNo Collection should look alot like the one that was recently opened in Eaton Centre. Like most store openings, we can expect the Apple SoNo Collection to have modern fixtures such as a video wall and Today at Apple sessions.