Apple

Apple Store To Have More Ads by March

By Samantha Wiley
Apple will start showing more ads in the search results on the App Store starting March 3rd. The company said additional ads will first show up in Japan and the United Kingdom and then other markets will follow by the end of the month.


The announcement that Apple will be branching out the amount of ads found in the App Store search came in December, but no release date was announced until this month. As of now developers only have access as they can only pay money for an app to show up in the top slot of the search results area.

Additional ads will be seen on iPads and iPhones that run on iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 and recent versions. Ads are visible on the ‘You Might Also Like’ and ‘Today’ tab in the App Store. The ‘Search Ads’ have been rebranded to ‘Apple Ads’ in the previous year.


