Apple Stores feature interactive Apple Arcade demos

Apple has begun displaying new interactive demos featuring Apple Arcade titles.

New Arcade Avenues highlight the company’s gaming service with prominent app icons. At closer look, the icons are animated and powered via an iPad.

Strewn across the display are iPhones and iPads with the featured games in demo mode. Pressing the icon will take the user to a QR code which leads to Apple Arcade. For countries that do not have Apple Arcade the avenue shows the App Store instead.

New third party gaming accessories include the Rotor Riot Wired Game Controller, SteelSeries Nimbus+, Razer Kishi, Sony Playstation DualShock 4 and the Beats Solo Pro.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic most Apple Stores do not accept walk-in customers.

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based game service that costs $4.99 a month. New customers can try it free for 7 days or get it in a bundle with an Apple One subscription.