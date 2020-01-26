Apple Stores hold sessions in celebration of Black History Month

Apple Stores in the US will be holding special Today at Apple sessions starting February 1, 2020 in celebration of the Black History Month. Session highlights include new culture narratives using film, dance, poetry, photography and visual arts, among others.

Black History Month

Today at Apple provides opportunities for hopefuls to show their creativity. Notable events for the month include the Negro National League Centennial, Rapsody and National Black Theatre.

Ebony Bolt will kick things off at Apple Williamsburg and has designed the cover art for the collection. She will teach aspiring artists on how they can copy her design templates using the Apple Pencil on the iPad.

Illustrator and muralist Joonbug and So-So Topic will be demonstrating how to illustrate in Procreate. Librarian and rapper Roy Kinsey will be discussing how to create structure and memoir art. Interested individuals can check out the nearest Today at Apple sessions on Apple.com or in the Apple Store app.