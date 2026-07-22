Apple Stores in The United States Relocating

Apple will be moving four of its stores in the United States. The stores will be moving this month but not far from the original location. The Ridgeland Apple Renaissance at Colony park will be moving on July 24 directly in front of the Show Fountain.

The store in Ann Arbor will be moving at the end of the month to a larger store found at The Lawn, an outdoor space located in the mall, and the Apple Promenade Shops located in Colorado Springs, Briargate will be moving about six doors to the left for their new store.

The Apple Queens Center located in New York Elmhurst has started moving to a temporary area in the mall as the current store is being renovated. The company did not provide us a timetable on when the store will be reopening its doors.