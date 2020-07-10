Apple stores in Victoria, Australia to close again due to lockdown

The COVID-19 has impacted lives and businesses all across the globe. Australia which was coronavirus free country is also again starting to report new cases. The new cases have made the government impose lockdown in the state of Victoria. It is because of this lockdown, that Apple has to reclose its four stores in the state. The stores will close for the next six weeks starting today, 9 July.

9to5mac also reported that the Apple Highpoint store in Melbourne was the first to close on July 2 because the spike in the cases made the government to impose a third stage of lockdown across the city. Today Apple stores in Victoria will also close again. These stores that will close again include Southland, Chadstone, Fountain Gate, and Doncaster. These four stores were operating only for pickup and the Genius Support service through appointments.

The state’s stay at home lockdown measures is for the next six weeks. The people will be only allowed to come out when necessary for buying groceries or buying medicine. The restaurants and cafes will also be shut down. Shopping malls and retailers are open. It suggests that Apple decided to close the stores on its own.