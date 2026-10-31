Apple Stores Notified of Cracked Inner Display Reports

Authorized Apple Service Providers and Apple Stores shared a memo in which technicians were supplied with information and training on how to check and deal with the cracking inner display issue on the new iPhone Duo. If a consumer comes to report the issue, technicians are told by the company to check the device and replace or repair the device according to their procedures. An internal memo hints that the cracking inner display issue is global enough for Apple to take notice.

The memo states that the cracking inner display problem affected a minority of the units of the new iPhone Duo, as Apple made a statement that they were aware of the issue and that if they had this problem, they should reach out to AppleCare. Apple stated that the new iPhone Duo is not prone to this issue and affected devices look to show defects instead of it being shown after being used.

There is no recall for the iPhone Duo as Apple has not released a public-facing repair program for the specific issue on their website. As the iPhone Duo arrived at customers’ doorsteps last week, a couple of early users noticed that the inner display of the device was cracked where lines appeared straight down the middle and right screen of the device.

iFixit uploaded a teardown video of the iPhone Duo, stating that the problem likely stemmed from a hinge that is defective on those units affected, and Apple has not made any comment on what is causing this issue on their new foldable device.

The iPhone Duo is the first foldable iPhone by Apple, powered by an A20 Pro chip, a dual battery system, a 48MP Ultra Wide and Fusion Main camera with an optical zoom range of 2x, and a Center Stage 12MP outer camera. It also has a FaceTime camera under the display itself.