Apple Stores opening in Fairfax, Virginia and Long Island

Apple posted on their website that they will be opening updated retail stores near Fairfax, Virginia and Garden City in NY. They will also be opening a store in the meantime at Long Island’s largest shopping mall, Roosevelt Field, which will be situated on the main floor, west side.

No information has been let out on how long this temporary setup will be. Apple Retail stores differ from store to store, with one feature often seen in the latest Apple retail stores is the Pickup station for orders online that are to be picked up in person.

Apple had opened the Roosevelt Field branch in 2002 a few months after the iPod was released, and now has a total of 23 stores all over New York. The Fair Oaks mall in Fairfax, Virginia previously housed the Apple Store, which moved and is set to open soon nearby at the shopping plaza in Fairfax Corner.