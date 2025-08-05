Apple

Apple Stores to Open in the UAE and India Soon

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Stores to Open in the UAE and India Soon

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, recently announced that the company will open retail shops in the United Arab Emirates and India in 2025.

Advertisements

Cook mentioned that a region-specific online store launched in Saudi Arabia, and they ‘couldn’t be more excited’ to expand to India and the UAE. Apple intends to make it happen this year. However, he did not mention any specific dates or other details, such as how many would open in the said countries or where they would be located.

Apple Stores to Open in the UAE and India Soon

Rumors suggest that Apple intends to open three Apple Stores in India, namely at the KOPA mall, at the DLF Mall, and the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Pune, Noida, and Bengaluru, respectively. The Cupertino-based company already has two stores in New Delhi and Mumbai. Apple has two retail shops in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Apple has not added the locations on its official webpage of stores.

Advertisements

Latest News
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro is $300 Off
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Verizon Stops Apple Loyalty Discounts and Benefits
Verizon Stops Apple Loyalty Discounts and Benefits
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air Battery Capacity Leaks Online
iPhone 17 Air Battery Capacity Leaks Online
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Tops Predecessor in Sales
iPhone 16 Tops Predecessor in Sales
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 1 Put on Obsolete List
Apple Watch Series 1 Put on Obsolete List
1 Min Read
Hitman Absolution Arrives on iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max with USB-C is $99 Off
The AirPods Max with USB-C is $99 Off
1 Min Read
tvOS 18.6 Launches for Apple TV Users
tvOS 18.6 Launches for Apple TV Users
1 Min Read
visionOS 2.6 is Now Available
visionOS 2.6 is Now Available
1 Min Read
Capcom Brings ‘Resident Evil’ App Store Sale
Capcom Brings ‘Resident Evil’ App Store Sale
1 Min Read
The 11th Generation iPad 256GB is $50 Off
The 11th Generation iPad 256GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?