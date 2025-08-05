Apple Stores to Open in the UAE and India Soon

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, recently announced that the company will open retail shops in the United Arab Emirates and India in 2025.

Advertisements

Cook mentioned that a region-specific online store launched in Saudi Arabia, and they ‘couldn’t be more excited’ to expand to India and the UAE. Apple intends to make it happen this year. However, he did not mention any specific dates or other details, such as how many would open in the said countries or where they would be located.

Rumors suggest that Apple intends to open three Apple Stores in India, namely at the KOPA mall, at the DLF Mall, and the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Pune, Noida, and Bengaluru, respectively. The Cupertino-based company already has two stores in New Delhi and Mumbai. Apple has two retail shops in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Apple has not added the locations on its official webpage of stores.