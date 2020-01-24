Apple Stores update their displays with focus on Apple Arcade

Apple Stores all over the world are getting updates for their displays to highlight gaming service Apple Arcade and accessories that enhance the playing experience.

Before Apple Arcade, stores had sections where coding and learning accessories, as well as iOS-connected toys were prominently displayed. This has evolved to accommodate Apple Arcade and compatible gaming hardware.

Apple Arcade at the Apple Store

Beats Solo Pros and gaming controllers such as the DualShock 4 and Xbox Wireless Controller have replaced kits and toys. On the wall is a brightly-colored Arcade logo using artwork from its exclusive games, along with panels of iPad Pros with looping game trailers. A few Apple TV accessories are also present.

The next time you visit an Apple Store, you’ll see a new shirt color — Pacific! It’s brighter, with a hint of teal. These are rolling out now: pic.twitter.com/4P90NOLt6f — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) January 22, 2020

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service that costs $4.99 a month. Apple iPad, iPhone and Mac users must update to iOS 13 in order to start playing. Currently, there are more than a hundred exclusive titles that range from casual to RPG, strategy, adventure and more.