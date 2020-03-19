Last week Apple told that their stores in China would remain closed until March 27. Apple also had the same banner on its homepage, but now it has changed. According to the new note on Apple.com, Apple stores will remain closed until further notice.

The Apple.com homepage says, “Our retail stores are closed until further notice.”

It also reads, “We are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers. For purchases with fast and free delivery, shop here on apple.com or the Apple Store app. For service and support, go to support.apple.com or call 800-275-2273. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

Apple is working hard to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the USA and other countries. Apple also answered questions by the users on the FAQ section, telling them that the stores will not open until further notice. The banner is now at the display on Apple’s US website. So, it is not clear if it applies to all retail stores outside of China.

This decision is also to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus. The US government also advised the public to avoid gathering of more than ten people. Apple currently allows the employees to work from home and also pay its hourly workers during the store closures.