Apple Submits Appeal Versus $1.8 Billion App Store Fees in the UK

Apple has filed an appeal to counter the $1.76 billion ruling against it by the UK Court of Appeal.

The UK Court of Appeal demanded £1.5 billion when it found that Apple was overcharging App Store users through an antitrust ruling. In October, the Competition Appeal Tribunal declared that Apple had taken advantage of its ‘dominant position’ in 2015 through 2024 with ‘excessive commissions’ on its App Store. More specifically, Apple charged up to 30% in commission rates that led to consumer harm.

Around 36 million users in the UK were involved in a collective action, with consumers being automatically eligible unless they opt out. The CAT said Apple had the choice of lowering the commission to be more appropriate. In its defense, Apple filed an appeal in October but it was not successful, claiming that the group ‘took a flawed view’. If the court decides to uphold the ruling, then Apple will be forced to pay the £1.5 billion fine among UK consumers.