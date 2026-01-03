Apple

Apple Submits Appeal Versus $1.8 Billion App Store Fees in the UK

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Submits Appeal Versus $1.8 Billion App Store Fees in the UK

Apple has filed an appeal to counter the $1.76 billion ruling against it by the UK Court of Appeal.


The UK Court of Appeal demanded £1.5 billion when it found that Apple was overcharging App Store users through an antitrust ruling. In October, the Competition Appeal Tribunal declared that Apple had taken advantage of its ‘dominant position’ in 2015 through 2024 with ‘excessive commissions’ on its App Store. More specifically, Apple charged up to 30% in commission rates that led to consumer harm.

Apple Submits Appeal Versus $1.8 Billion App Store Fees in the UK

Around 36 million users in the UK were involved in a collective action, with consumers being automatically eligible unless they opt out. The CAT said Apple had the choice of lowering the commission to be more appropriate. In its defense, Apple filed an appeal in October but it was not successful, claiming that the group ‘took a flawed view’. If the court decides to uphold the ruling, then Apple will be forced to pay the £1.5 billion fine among UK consumers.


Latest News
Apple Rival Samsung Holds Major Year End Sale
Apple Rival Samsung Holds Major Year End Sale
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold 3D Rumored Design Leaks Online
iPhone Fold 3D Rumored Design Leaks Online
1 Min Read
Apple’s AirPods 4 are on Sale at $99
Apple’s AirPods 4 are on Sale at $99
1 Min Read
Production of the Apple Vision Pro Sees A Cutback of Over 95%
Production of the Apple Vision Pro Sees A Cutback of Over 95%
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold May Be Coming Earlier Than Expected
iPhone Fold May Be Coming Earlier Than Expected
1 Min Read
Trailer For Season 3 Of Shrinking Released
Trailer For Season 3 Of Shrinking Released
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM/512GB SSD is $200 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM/512GB SSD is $200 Off
1 Min Read
The Mac Pro May Be Done
The Mac Pro May Be Done
1 Min Read
Standard iPhone 18 Model Won’t Launch This Year
Standard iPhone 18 Model Won’t Launch This Year
1 Min Read
Ford Will Remain To Back Up Apple CarPlay
Ford Will Remain To Back Up Apple CarPlay
1 Min Read
The 4-pack AirTag Is $34 Off
The 4-pack AirTag Is $34 Off
1 Min Read
Something Big is Coming to Apple Fitness+ in 2026
Something Big is Coming to Apple Fitness+ in 2026
1 Min Read
Lost your password?