Apple supplier to build chip factory in Arizona

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the Taiwanese Apple Supplier TSMC will soon build an advanced chip factory in Arizona. TSMC manufactures the A-Series chips for Apple devices.

It has been quite some time now that TSMC has been talking to the US and the Apple officials to open the factory in Arizona. TSMC will finalize the decision on Tuesday. According to the report by a person who knew of TSMC’s plans, told The Wall Street Journal that the factory might be up and running by 2023. The TSMC factory will manufacture five-nanometer chips. These are the fastest chips and also the most efficient chips used in any device.

The A14 chips that Apple will use in the upcoming 2020 models of iPhone are based on the TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology. The production is likely to begin by the second quarter of 2020.

Currently, it is not clear if the TSMC will get any financial incentives from the US to build its factory in Arizona. It is also not clear how many jobs will this new factory bring. On average there are a few thousand employees in one TMSC factory.