Apple

Apple Support and TestFlight Receiving Liquid Glass Elements

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Support and TestFlight apps have been updated by Apple to match iOS 26 by giving them a Liquid Glass appearance. The apps now have interface elements with floating bars for navigation, translucent areas, and rounded buttons. The app icons are arranged as if they have many layers of stacked glass.


The icon for TestFlight received a big change that made its propellers look simplified, which looks better with Liquid Glass. TestFlight is an app that lets users of iPhones install developer beta apps to test them. The app has improvements for accessibility, like Larger Text, Voice Control and VoiceOver. It also seems to have a new feature called Tester Matching that aids users in discovering apps that may appeal to them.

Apple Support is Apple’s standalone app which aims to provide help with issues users run into with their gadgets. Both of the updated Apple apps are free to download.


