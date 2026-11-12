Apple

Apple Support Community Closing

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Support Community Closing

Apple announced that the Apple Support Community Forums will be closing permanently on Friday, November 20. As of now, the forum is in a state where you can only read the contents of the forum. After being around for more than 2 decades, people in the community were shocked to see the announcement and had no time to post any last messages. People who put time into actually giving people good information on the forum deserved a proper sendoff, even if the forum had many unhelpful and basic answers. 

Members of the community such as Leroy Douglas, a member since 2009, stated that it was shocking to see the announcement suddenly but the writing was apparently on the wall. Jeff Donald, a member from Florida, was a member since 2000, when the community was still called Apple Discussions. His efforts were recognized by the company as he was invited into the program for Apple Community+, a project released back in 2022 where members were provided experiences and a couple of benefits.

Apple Support Community Closing

People of all ages can be found on the forum, from a Nobel Prize winner of 83 years old Sir Tim Hunt based in England who stated that the forum was a good source for answers. Developer for EtreCheck macOS diagnostic tool, John Daniel, was a Canadian. He was in the community for 2 decades or more and individuals like him are placed level 6 or higher. The levels are based on contributions made and gain access to The Lounge, a private forum where occasionally, employees from Apple would also take part. Before, Apple from time to time would gather meetups in person for members of the Support Community such as a visit to Apple Park. Apple Support Community forum was a place for some people to belong and was beyond being just a forum.

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