Apple support now has a new streamlined interface and Dark Mode

Earlier today Apple updated the Apple Support App for iPad and iPhone to include Dark Mode, along with a new layout. Apple also updates the navigation for the App on iPad and iPhone.

Apple has changed the user interface of the App. According to Apple, the customized new user interface will offer ease of use and smarter solutions. it also has step-by-step troubleshooting for several options along with the dark mode.

Apple also brings new tools to the interface. The support App now also provides an easy way to find support for Apple products and also Apple Services. Apple has also upgraded the App’s chat and calling features. The users will not experience a new and improved call and chat features within the App.

Apple also shares the notes for this update:

A custom interface with dark mode

Step-by-step troubleshooting for more topics

Easy to find support for subscriptions and Apple services

The purpose of the Apple Support App is to allow users to get direct support and help on an iPad or an iPhone. It is a dedicated app and the users can download it from the App Store.