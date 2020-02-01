Apple surpasses Samsung in Q4 Smartphone shipments

Apple has become the number one smartphone maker in the fourth quarter of 2019. Strategy Analytics report that iPhone shipments have been estimated to be at 70.7 million, while Samsung’s is at 68.8 million.

The Cupertino-based company took first place in global market share at 19%, while Samsung lagged behind at 18%. Third place Huawei dropped to 15%. Apple’s surge mostly came from recent iPhone sales, bringing in eight percent growth or about $56 billion in the December quarter according to its financial results.

The iPhone 11 took top spot each week in Q4. Apple reported a $22 billion profit, which makes it the best last quarter Apple has had in terms of profit and revenue. IHS Markit reported that Samsung shipped more smartphones for the whole year at 295 million compared to 193 million from Apple. Strategy Analytics stated that Huawei also beat Apple in 2019 with 240 million units shipped.