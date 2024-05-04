Apple

Apple Swift Student Challenge winners receive notification

By Samantha Wiley
Swift Student Challenge

Apple has sent out notifications to Swift Student Challenge winners.

Swift Student Challenge winners have begun receiving congratulatory certificates, saying that they are ‘honored to recognize you as a Distinguished Winner of the 2024 Swift Student Challenge.’ the letter further says that the app playground has ‘stood among the best of the best’ this year and demonstrated the student’s commitment to creating great apps, passion for coding, and creativity.

A total of 350 winners were announced this year, and this includes 50 Distinguished Winners. Each winner is said to win an AirPods Max headphones but it did not come in the initial shipment. All Challenge winners can attend this year’s WWDC in June at Apple Park, while Distinguished Winners can go to a three-day event at Apple Park to speak with Apple engineers. Projects are judged on the creativity of ideas, written content, and technical accomplishment.

