Apple, T-Mobile to provide 1M iPads to California students

Apple has partnered up with T-Mobile to provide discounted iPads to students and families in California.

Apple’s back to school promos now include the iPad program, the goal of which is to bolster distance learning for needy students. The Cupertino-based company will be handing out 1 million iPads with cellular capability- 100,000 units are expected to arrive at the start of the school term.

Tony Thurmond, State Superintendent of Public Instruction commended Apple and T-Mobile for supporting California’s students as the state prepares for virtual learning.

Aside from the discounted iPads Apple has promised weekly virtual sessions with California teachers, free access to the Apple Teacher Learning Center and one-on-one online coaching.

Apple Markets, Apps and Services VP Susan Prescott mentions that technology can be used to further the learning experience in schools. Through the program, T-Mobile is expected to provide cell services at discounted prices.

Apple will be sharing the details and instructions on how school districts and students can apply.