Apple takes legal action against small company for ‘Pear Shaped’ logo

Pear Shaped

Apple has raised objections regarding a fruit-based logo trademark application.

Super Healthy Kids, a meal planning site for families and children were the target of an Apple complaint over the logo design of their spin-off app called Prepear. The tech giant has also demanded that the logo be changed.

Russell Monson, COO and co-founder of Prepear says the action is unwarranted and has posted a petition in Change.org and Instagram. The petition states that Apple has blocked small companies from having fruit-shaped logos even when they don’t look like Apple’s logo or anything to do with the business.

Monson mentioned that Apple’s legal action has cost them thousands and forced a layoff. The Change.org petition already has 12K signatures.

Prepear is a meal-planning app that allows users to organize and save recipes, create their own custom meal plans and a grocery list in one. It’s available on iOS and Android platforms.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge > News > Apple > Apple takes legal action against small company for ‘Pear Shaped’ logo
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.