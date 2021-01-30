Apple takes Q4 2020 global smartphone market with 82 million iPhones shipped

Apple is number 1 when it comes to the market for smartphone shipments in Q4 2020, while Huawei and Samsung fell back, according to research data collected by Canalys.

The data revealed how the Cupertino-based company enjoyed more iPhone shipment at 81.8 million phones. Samsung placed second at 62 million phones, while Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi gained shipment figures compared to the previous years’.

Vincent Thielke, Canalys analyst said that the reason why Apple took the top spot was because it had a better position than the others in the 5G market and made ‘savvy’ moves to boost profitability and sales.

Global smartphone shipments were down two percent at 359.6 million units compared to previous year, mostly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As for the whole of 2020, Samsung is the top manufacturer at 20% market share while Apple takes second place at 14%. Huawei takes third with 18% and includes the Honor brand.