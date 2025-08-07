Apple Taking Similarly-Named Apple Cinemas to Court Over Alleged Infringement

Apple is taking legal action against a small theater chain called Apple Cinemas for trademark violations in federal court on Friday in Massachusetts. Complaints were filed across all the locations of Apple Cinemas, along with a company that is associated with the chain, named Sand Media Corp Inc.

Apple’s attorneys allege Apple Cinemas of being aware of this and is using the Apple namesake deliberately to cause confusion, which works to their benefit.

Apple Cinemas was founded in 2013 and kept a low profile in the United States until recently when they set up a branch in San Francisco. The filing contains claims that the company is chasing an expansion worldwide throughout the United States, with some locations near Apple retail stores and headquarters.

This will spread confusion about Apple’s association with the movie theater. Unsuccessful attempts to amicably resolve it has left Apple with no choice but to pursue legal action to protect their customers from being deceived, as well as their own brand.