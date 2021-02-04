Apple Taps Former Porsche Executive for Apple Car

Apple has been steadily recruiting car experts for its upcoming Apple Car. Its latest hire is a former Porsche executive Manfred Harrer which was completed at the end of 2020.

Harrer was an expert in chassis design and led the Volkswagen Group engineers as chassis development head before being assigned to the Cayenne lineup.

Harrer worked 13-plus years for Volkswagen Group before resigning in 2020. Before working on Porsche chassis design he worked for Audi and BMW. On Harrer’s LinkedIn profile he’s listed as still working under Porsche but apparently there’s a wait period before he could declare himself under a new employer.

Apple is rumored to be working on its Apple Car project and has recently partnered up with Hyundai for production. Analyst Ming Chi Kuo mentioned how Apple may be using the South Korean company’s Battery Electric Platform for its ‘high end’ vehicle.

The Apple Car does not have a release date yet.