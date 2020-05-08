Apple teams up with Lamborghini to allow iPhone users to view Huracán EVO RWD Spyder in augmented reality

Earlier today Lamborghini announced that iPad and iPhone users can now view the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder using Apple’s AR Quick Look.

Now the iPhone users can view the new vehicle in AR. The users can now visit the Lamborghini website to view the vehicle in augmented reality. The users can now rotate the view, zoom in and out to look more closely at the car’s features. The users can now also look at the exterior and the interior of the car.

Lamborghini says that it will make the AR quick look feature available for all of its vehicles soon. Phil Schiller, senior vice president of Apple Marketing says that now people can view the new Lamborghini without them leaving their homes. He said that Apple cares for the people of Italy. He also added that Apple is happy to launch the support for AR for the new Lamborghini. Fans of the car can now view it using the AR at home.

The users need iOS 11 or later to view the AR on iPad or iOS with the A9 processor. These devices include the iPad Pro, iPhone‌ 6 and later, ‌iPad‌ mini (5th generation or later), ‌iPad‌ (5th generation or later), the 3rd generation iPad Air and 7th generation iPod touch.