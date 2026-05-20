Apple

Apple Testing Out Grammar Checker and AI Writing Tools for Upcoming iOS 27

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Testing Out Grammar Checker and AI Writing Tools for Upcoming iOS 27

iPadOS and iOS 27 will have a new, revamped Siri in the form of an AI chatbot, which comes with new capabilities. Apple is also looking to introduce the new Apple Intelligence features for all operating systems.


Apple is trying out a branched-out version of Writing Tools that will do more text generation and rewriting with a Write With Siri feature and Help Me Write option. The company is also looking to introduce a grammar checker AI dedicated to these tools that work similarly to Grammarly.

Apple Testing Out Grammar Checker and AI Writing Tools for Upcoming iOS 27

Updates made to Writing Tools will be unveiled during this year’s WWDC, taking place on June 8 in the Apple Keynote. The company is also looking to bring AI updates to the Camera app and Photos app. A spellchecking feature has been made by Apple, but the feature will also have suggestions for grammar.


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