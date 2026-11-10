Apple to Add Fees for Extra Limit on Usage for Certain Features

Customers are being advised by Apple that features for Apple Intelligence that depend on the Private Cloud Compute system on the server side will have daily limits, and users will have to pay extra for extra usage down the line. This has been mentioned repeatedly by Apple in the press releases for fees in the last few months, but no exact information about price or timing was stated. Apple corroborated that the extra usage features will be added eventually with certain plans for iCloud+. The fee for extra usage from the server side will be available for features like shortcuts made in the Shortcuts App, Image Playground, Siri AI, and other features. Daily limits for each feature may differ depending on factors such as system demand, system policies, request complexity, and more.

As of now, prices for iCloud plans in the United States are at $.99 monthly for 50GB, $2.99 for 200GB, $9.99 for 2TB, $29.99 for 6TB, and $59.99 for 12TB monthly. It is left in the dark on whether the prices will start going up once AI access has been expanded. Apple stated that the extra usage will come with most plans on iCloud but looks to be excluded from the $.99 plan. To buy extra usage, you select Logic Pro from the menu bar of macOS, select Intelligence features, and then see your usage and tap the Buy More Usage option.

Logic Pro was revamped by Apple last week, adding a new AI assistant that assists creators in monitoring workflow and production when starting a song, and vocals come with one prompt. This assistant has a usage limit every month, with more usage packs accessible to users with an Apple Creator Studio plan. Certain features in the app for Creator Studio are run on third-party providers, where Google Gemini powers the assistant for Logic Pro.