Apple to address M1 Mac ultrawide resolution issue on next macOS update

A new support document uploaded on the official Apple website reveals that the company intends to put out a fix regarding resolution issues plaguing M1 Macs connected to ultrawide displays.

The error occurs when an ultrawide monitor is connected to the M1 Mac. Some resolutions that the display should be able to handle were not on the list of available options.

Apple acknowledges the bug and has promised to get the issue fixed with the next macOS update. However, a specific date has not been detailed.

Just last week the macOS 11.2 beta version was seeded to the public, and it could contain the code needed to unlock ultrawide display resolutions.

M1 Mac users can check the resolution their machines could run by clicking the Apple logo, opening System Preferences then Displays and finally holding and clicking the Option key on Scaled.

Threads regarding the ultrawide display issue has been circulating around the internet, with owners being unable to use their monitors to its full extent.