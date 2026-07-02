Apple To Bring Broader Color For Future Devices

Apple is looking to integrate OLED panels that are capable of showing a wide variety of colors covering about 95% of the BT.2020 color standard meaning a wider spectrum of colors can be seen compared to the Apple Screens with DCI-P3, meaning more precise blues, greens, and reds.

Apple integrated OLED into its devices first with the iPad Pro 2 years ago. Apple is expected to bring OLED technology to the MacBook Pro as early as this year, with touchscreen capabilities. The change is an opportunity for makers of displays to depend less on technology that they have to acquire from other sources.

Apple is looking to integrate more advanced OLED technology across its devices slowly in the future, including the iPad Pro, iMac, and MacBook Pro. TrendForce shows many new approaches that manufacturers can make, where one allows a pixel to emit a purer and more precise color.