Apple to cease production of the Vision Pro headset by the end of 2024

Apple has hastily lowered the production for the Apple Vision Pro and may possibly halt production completely near the end of 2024.

The slow down of production of the Vision Pro started in early summer, showing that Apple has enough units of the Vision Pro headset in their inventory. The demand for the product was small and weak due to the lack of content and its expensive price tag. It is reported that suppliers have made around 500,000 to 600,000 units with some factories stopping production for the Vision Pro’s parts since May.

Apple has also reportedly stopped work for the second-generation of the Vision Pro for about a year to develop a budget friendly headset, and is planning to launch 4 million of these lower-cost headsets, which is just half the requested number of Vision Pros from suppliers to make, indicating that the sales may be lower.