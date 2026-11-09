Apple to Change Schedules for Future Operating System Update

Apple is said to have been changing the way they develop their updates for the operating system of their devices, with changes being made for the updates in the 28th gen, allowing engineers to add more creativity in the process. Similar to how any big project would go, the yearly update for the operating system of Apple similar to iOS 27 would need careful planning and scheduling because this can affect the final result of your product significantly.

Mark Gurman reports that Apple has made adjustments to how they will work on updates for their operating systems with iPadOS 28, macOS 28, and iOS 28; they have codes internally known as Bell for iOS and macOS 28 and Poppy for macOS 28, with the early stages of development being tweaked. Three big milestones are planned by the company for their system, with names M1, M2, and M3 in that yearly cycle. The change was made to M1 and has already passed.

Each stage will have a duration of 8 weeks, where 4 weeks of coding will be done and then 4 weeks of convergence. Convergence is where developers add their new features into the operating systems for the devices. Apple has changed its cycle to favor more coding during M1, where 6 weeks of coding and development will be given and 2 weeks of convergence. Within the company, employees are said to be liking the change made, allowing for more creativity and brainstorming for new features to be added.

Later phases will have those added features from past phases and the milestone period incorporated. With the changes made, features from the M1 milestone will have more time for refinement before being added into the operating system, and they are optimistic that having more time could mean better feature quality overall.