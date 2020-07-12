Apple to close 11 more stores in Ohio, California, Tennessee, and Maryland

There has been a spike in the new cases of coronavirus across various states in the USA. Several tech giants are closing their retail stores and Apple which reopened the stores is now closing 11 more stores again.

According to the reports by 9to5mac, Apple will now close the stores located in Tennessee Maryland, California, and Ohio. Earlier this week Apple closed two more stores which make the total number of stores that are now re-closed by Apple to 91 across the USA.

Apple has closed the stores in California which include South Coast Plaza (Costa Mesa), Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo), El Paseo Village (Palm Desert), Fashion Island (Newport Beach), Promenade Temecula (Temecula), State Street (Santa Barbara), Irvine Spectrum Center (Irvine), and Brea Mall (Brea).

Apple will re-close the Columbia store in Maryland. In Cincinnati, Ohio Apple re-close the Kenwood Towne Centre. Apple will re-close the CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin, Tennessee.

Apple will close the stores from today and will accept the existing online orders from the customers and also entertain the Genius Support appointments which were previously scheduled by the customers till July 12. Earlier this week Apple re-closed the stores in Victoria, Australia as the Australian government issued new strict lockdown policies there.