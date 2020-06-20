Apple to close retail stores again due to spike in COVID-19

Avatar
Samantha Wiley
  • Last updated:
  • June 20, 2020
  • 4:06 PM
  • UTC
Apple

The outbreak of coronavirus is again at its peak in a few areas of the USA. The cities that are being affected again are North Carolina, Arizona, Florida, and South Carolina. According to Bloomberg Apple has the plan to close the retail stores in these locations.

According to the Bloomberg, a spokesman told:

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,”

Apple began to reopen its stores in May and till this week 154 stores have been reopened. However, the COVID-19 cases are increasing in a few locations of the USA that include NC, SC, and Florida and Apple is planning to close the stores in those areas.

Bloomberg reports Apple will close 11 retail stores in North Carolina, which includes Southpark and Northlake Mall. Apple will close Coconut Point and Waterside Shops in Florida and it will close Haywood Mall in South Carolina.

In Arizona Apple plans to close SanTan Village, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Chandler Fashion Center, Arrowhead, La Encantada, and Scottsdale Quarter. Currently, Apple has 18 stores in Florida which are all open. It has five stores in Arizona, one in SC and three in NC.

Samantha Wiley

Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
