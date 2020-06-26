Apple to close the retail stores again in Texas due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The corona cases are not slowing down and there is a spike in the cases in the few areas of the USA. It is due to this spike in the cases again that Apple has decided to close the retail stores located in Houston, Texas.

The number of cases is rising every day in the state. Apple also closed its stores in Arizona, NC, SC, and Florida. There is no detail as to when Apple will reopen the stores.

According to the sources by 9to5mac, the stores that will be closed by Apple in Texas include First Colony Mall, Memorial City, Houston Galleria, Woodlands, Willowbrook Mall, Highland Village, and the Baybrook.

Apple started to reopen its stores in the USA back in May, however, the recent spikes in the coronavirus cases in certain states have made Apple close the stores again. Apple closes the stores based on data evaluation and also from the guidelines from the local health authorities.

Although Apple is closing the stores in Houston, the stores in several locations including Maryland, Colorado, Virginia, Chicago, Minnesota, are reopened. Apple has not yet given any detail about reopening the stores that it will close in Houston.