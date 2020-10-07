Apple to cut off third party audio accessories from official website and stores

In line with the expected launch of AirPods Studio Apple will no longer be selling third party audio accessories.

Bloomberg reports that ahead of the October 13 event Apple has removed listings of rival headphones, audio accessories and earphones on the official website and soon, retail stores.

Some of the notable brands include Logitech, Sonos and Bose products. As part of the Cupertino-based company’s strategy to put the AirPods Studio, AirPods and HomePods up front and center 3rd party audio accessories and headphones are being removed from Apple Store displays.

Apple is expected to reveal its own over-ear headphones, dubbed ‘AirPods Studio’ this year. The product may have features such as advanced equalizers and multiple sensors for the user’s neck and ears.

Apple removing competitor products has happened before. In 2014, it stopped selling Fitbits in the time Apple Watch was announced, and Sonos devices when the HomePod was launched.