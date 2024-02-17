Apple

Apple to delay foldable iPhone after failing hardware

By Samantha Wiley
Foldable iPhone

Apple will be delaying its foldable iPhone after rumors that the hardware for it is failing.

A new report from China claims that supplier displays have failed to pass stringent testing standards. Fixed Focus Digital said that Apple had been looking at rival foldable phones for its research and development process into the niche. It’s believed that Apple has been working on a foldable iPhone since 2016.

Foldable iPhone

At least one foldable display has come from Samsung, a major display supplier in the company. Samsung has provided foldable screen components for Apple before, and now the South Korea-based company is believed to be strengthening its operational efficiency to prepare for the first Apple foldable devices. In the latest testing phase, the foldable screens apparently broke down after just a few days, which led to Apple shelving the product for now. Rumors have also said that Apple’s first foldable will be a 7 or 8-inch device that will replace the iPad mini.

