Apple to donate to relief efforts in Thailand and Myanmar earthquake

The Cupertino-based company has pledged to donate to relief efforts during the recent earthquake in Thailand and Myanmar.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, announced that Apple will ‘donate’ to the ongoing efforts in Thailand and Myanmar. On social media, Cook said that ‘our hearts go out to all those in Myanmar and Thailand’.’ The fund is an undisclosed amount, but it will be used to aid those who have been affected by the recent earthquake.

Both countries were struck by an earthquake that registered 7.7 magnitude on the Richter scale. A second earthquake followed, and it was recorded at 6.4 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was in Sagaing, near Mandalay. Aftershocks of up to 5.1 magnitude were recorded as well. It’s estimated that the fatality has hit 1,700 people, and there were about 3,400 people injured in Myanmar. Apple routinely donates to the Red Cross for relief efforts in the US.