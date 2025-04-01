Apple

Apple to donate to relief efforts in Thailand and Myanmar earthquake

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

The Cupertino-based company has pledged to donate to relief efforts during the recent earthquake in Thailand and Myanmar.

Advertisements

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, announced that Apple will ‘donate’ to the ongoing efforts in Thailand and Myanmar. On social media, Cook said that ‘our hearts go out to all those in Myanmar and Thailand’.’ The fund is an undisclosed amount, but it will be used to aid those who have been affected by the recent earthquake.

Apple

Both countries were struck by an earthquake that registered 7.7 magnitude on the Richter scale. A second earthquake followed, and it was recorded at 6.4 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was in Sagaing, near Mandalay. Aftershocks of up to 5.1 magnitude were recorded as well. It’s estimated that the fatality has hit 1,700 people, and there were about 3,400 people injured in Myanmar. Apple routinely donates to the Red Cross for relief efforts in the US.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
iPad Air
The M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone foldable
iPhone foldable screen might have 4:3 Ratio
1 Min Read
Games
Two new games head to the Mac
1 Min Read
Instagram
Instagram adds ‘Fast Forward’ feature in Reels
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
The M4 Mac Mini 16GB RAM 256GB SSD is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Facebook
Facebook has a new ‘Friends’ tab
1 Min Read
Nintendo Launches iOS App
Nintendo launches iOS App
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone users can set WhatsApp as default messaging and call app
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple and Google harming web-browser market competition: UK watchdog
3 Min Read
Anker MagGo Power Bank
The Anker MagGo Qi2 MagSafe Power Bank 10,000 mAh is $25 Off
1 Min Read
Beats Charging Cables
Apple to launch Beats charging cables lineup
1 Min Read
Apple
Official Mac webpage shows a ‘Lumon Terminal Pro’ in product page
1 Min Read
Lost your password?