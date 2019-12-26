Apple to hold a shopping event on the 2nd of January in Japan

Apple has revealed that it will be holding a New Year’s Day shopping event Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Japan. Customers can get Apple Store gift cards worth Â¥24,000 maximum whenever they buy select Apple products.

The full details aren’t disclosed yet, but we can expect gift card prizes ranging from Â¥3,000 to Â¥24,000 for Beats, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Mac, iPad, and iPhone models. It’s highly unlikely that the newest models, such as the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 5 will be included in the promo.

All Apple Stores and the App Store in Japan are expected to participate in the January 2 event. In comparison, it should be similar to the 4-day Black Friday sale that went life in the US this year.

Apple had a promotion named ‘Lucky Bag’ in Japan, where customers could get accessories and products in one bundle, but it was discontinued in 2016.