Apple

Apple To Increase Prices on Products As Tanking Increases, Prices Become Unavoidable

By Samantha Wiley
Apple To Increase Prices on Products As Tanking Increases, Prices Become Unavoidable

Tim Cook disclosed to The Wall Street Journal that Apple will be increasing their prices to deal with the high cost of storage and memory, as Apple is no longer able to avoid the price increases and will have to pass this on to its customers.


Apple has done its best to minimize the price increases and protect its customers, but it has become unavoidable. The CEO did not state which devices will see an increase in price, but the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro models may be affected.

Apple To Increase Prices on Products As Tanking Increases, Prices Become Unavoidable

AI companies’ demand for storage and memory has resulted in higher costs and shortages in chips. Apple is one of the biggest buyers for storage and memory globally, but is hesitant to sign the same deals that AI companies sign for the storage and memory, as they likely have a large cash prepayment and are multi-year agreements.


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