Apple to invest $330 million in a Taiwanese factory that will prioritize development and production of MicroLED display

It is reported that Apple will invest $330 million in a Taiwanese factory that will develop and produce MicroLED displays and LEDs for future Apple products such as iPads, iPhones, and, MacBooks. According to CENS, the Taiwan Sourcing Service Provider Apple will team up the factory with AU Optronics (LCD maker) and Epistar (LED maker).

According to the reports Apple has also sent a development team to Taiwan to start working on this project. It is long rumored that Apple will use the Micro LED on its products such as the 2020 Apple Watch and also the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The report also gives an insight into the benefits of the Micro LED and the Mini LED as compared to the OLED and LCDs. The report says that the micro-LED is self-luminous like the OLED, but it supports a higher level of brightness than the OLED.

It also supports higher dynamic range and a faster update rate, a less power consumption and wider viewing angles than OLED. According to the Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on six mini-LED products that will launch late this year and the next year.