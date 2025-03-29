Apple to launch Beats charging cables lineup

Apple is getting ready to release a number of cables with the Beats brand.

Placeholder product listings have appeared on several European and Canadian reseller websites, hinting at the new charging cables. There are USB-C to USB-A, USB-C to Lightning, and USB-C to USB-C configurations in 5-foot lengths. The cables have a braided design for improved durability. Apple is expected to debut the cables in new colors, including Rapid Red, Surge Stone, and Bolt Black. Furthermore, the cables might be sold in two-pack and one-pack variants.

60W fast charging and USB 2.0 transfer speeds at 480 mbps max are supported for the USB-C to USB-C cable. The estimated in-stock and availability date for the websites say April 8, but Apple or Beats have yet to make an announcement. The USB-C to USB-C cable has a price of $24.95 CAD, which is under $20 in USD.