Apple

Apple to launch Beats charging cables lineup

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Charging Cables

Apple is getting ready to release a number of cables with the Beats brand.

Advertisements

Placeholder product listings have appeared on several European and Canadian reseller websites, hinting at the new charging cables. There are USB-C to USB-A, USB-C to Lightning, and USB-C to USB-C configurations in 5-foot lengths. The cables have a braided design for improved durability. Apple is expected to debut the cables in new colors, including Rapid Red, Surge Stone, and Bolt Black. Furthermore, the cables might be sold in two-pack and one-pack variants.

Beats Charging Cables

60W fast charging and USB 2.0 transfer speeds at 480 mbps max are supported for the USB-C to USB-C cable. The estimated in-stock and availability date for the websites say April 8, but Apple or Beats have yet to make an announcement. The USB-C to USB-C cable has a price of $24.95 CAD, which is under $20 in USD.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Anker MagGo Power Bank
The Anker MagGo Qi2 MagSafe Power Bank 10,000 mAh is $25 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Official Mac webpage shows a ‘Lumon Terminal Pro’ in product page
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 debuts in Indonesia on April 11
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 512GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Powerbeats Pro 2
New Powerbeats Pro 2 firmware launches
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
Hearing health for AirPods Pro 2 to appear in more countries
1 Min Read
WWDC 2025
WWDC 2025 is coming on June 9
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 is $29 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra
Next Apple Ultra might have satellite texting and 5G support
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Foldable iPhone slated to debut in 2026
1 Min Read
AirPods
Future AirPods might have cameras
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The M2 MacBook Air 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?